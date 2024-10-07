Israele annuncia la morte di un ostaggio, 'il corpo è a Gaza'

epa11646710 Israeli hostages' family members and their supporters attend a protest marking the first anniversary of the 07 October 2023 Hamas-led attack, next to the Israeli Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem, 07 October 2024. The day 07 October 2024 marks one year since the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing 1,200, and one year since Israel began its war on Gaza, killing more than 41,000 and destroying the Palestinian enclave. According to a statement by the Israeli Government Press Office, 97 Israeli hostages remain in captivity in the Gaza Strip. EPA/ATEF SAFADI