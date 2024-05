Iraq: nuova fumata nera in elezione presidente del Parlamento

epa11351549 A handout photo made available by the Iraqi Parliament Media Office shows Members of Iraqi parliament attend a session to elect a new parliament speaker in Baghdad, Iraq, 18 May 2024. The Iraqi Parliament was unable to elect a new speaker in the second round of voting. The candidates, MPs Salem Al-Issawi and Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani, engaged in a close contest, with Al-Issawi receiving 158 votes and Al-Mashhadani 137 votes. The interim Parliament Presidency announced the postponement of the session until further notice, following a dispute between a number of Sunni representatives inside the meeting hall. EPA/IRAQI PARLIAMNET MEDIA OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES