Iraq, nessun drone o aereo in volo durante esplosione a base

epa10051624 Members of the Iraqi Emergency Response Division (ERD) forces march during a graduation ceremony at a military base in western Baghdad, Iraq, 04 July 2022. The Rapid Reaction Forces is one of the Iraqi Special Forces units that were established and trained in 2014 to combat terrorist groups and support the other Iraqi security forces. The US Congress blacklisted the Iraqi Emergency Response Division (ERD) in 2015 and accused that its officers have engaged in human rights abuses. EPA/AHMED JALIL