Iraq, la Francia vende 14 elicotteri al governo di Sudani

epa04770139 A long-range tactical multipurpose helicopter 'Eurocopter EC-725 Caracal' (also called 'Super Cougar') is about to take off at the 33rd Airlift Base in Powidz, near Poznan, Poland, 27 May 2015 after it passed verification tests. Negotiations on an offset agreement and a delivery contract for utility helicopters for the Polish Armed Forces are now expected to start. There has been protests recently of workers of Polish helicopter producer PZL-Swidnik against the tender for the supply of new military helicopters for the Polish Army. In April 2015 the Polish Defence Ministry had decided to purchase the H225M Caracal helicopter from Airbus Helicopters for the Polish Armed Forces while an PZL-Swidnik offer was rejected. EPA/PAWEL JASKOLKA POLAND OUT