Iraq, droni contro Israele, 'risposta a raid sionista'

epaselect epa11057524 Members of Iraqi Shiite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) carry their flag during the funeral of their leader Abu Taqwa Al-sia'di, who was killed in a US drone attack in Baghdad, Iraq, 04 January 2024. A US drone strike on January 4, targeted an Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Forces base in eastern Baghdad, killing two commanders and wounding six others from the Popular Mobilization Forces' 12th Brigade, PMF announced to the media. EPA/AHMED JALIL