Iran svela un nuovo drone kamikaze, lo Shahed-107

epa03886367 A handout picture provided by the Iranian Defense Ministry, shows Iranian long-range drone, Shahed129 (witness 129) during a ceremony in Tehran, Iran, 27 September 2013. Iranian revolutionary guards have unveiled a new fight drone on 27 September 2013. The Shahed-129 (witness 129) can fly up to 1700 kilometers. According to the reports the drone can carry eight rockets used for military as well as scientific purposes. EPA/SEPAH NEWS/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES