Iran, 'sì Houthi a tregua per recupero petroliera nel Mar Rosso'

epa11568962 A handout photo made available by EUNAVFOR Aspides shows flames and smoke rising from the Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion following Yemen's Houthis attacks, in the Red Sea, 25 August 2024 (issued 28 August 2024). The Greek-flagged oil tanker, which has been on fire since 23 August in the Red Sea, following Yemen's Houthis attacks, is still burning and now appears to be leaking oil, a US Pentagon spokesman said.Yemen's Houthis have claimed responsibility for a two-small boats and three projectiles attack against the oil tanker Sounion in the Red Sea off Yemen on 21 August 2024, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a statement. EPA/EUNAVFOR ASPIDES HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES