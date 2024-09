Iran, salgono a 51 i morti per l'esplosione nella miniera

epa11618515 A handout photo made available by the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) shows Iranian rescue and security forces gathered around a coal mine in Tabas, Khorasan province in southeastern Iran, 22 September 2024. Iranian state media, citing the governor of South Khorasan province, reported that a methane leak at a coal mine in Tabas, eastern Iran, caused an explosion that resulted in at least 30 workers dying, 17 injured, and others missing. EPA/IRANIAN RED CRESCENT SOCIETY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES