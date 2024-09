Iran, 'risponderemo a minacce sionista e superpotenze'

epa02607500 Commander of Iran's Navy Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari poses for photographers after a press conference held at the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Syria, 28 February 2011. Sayyari is on a current visit to Syria, during which he had supervised the docking of two Iranian warships at the Latakia port on the Mediterranean Sea on 24 February. Sayyari said the ships, which have prompted Israeli charges that Tehran is seeking to dominate the Middle East, have a peace and friendship message and aims to further boost the strong relations between the two countries especially in the maritime field. EPA/YOUSSEF BADAWI