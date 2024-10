Iran,persi contatti con capo Quds Qaani dopo raid a Beirut

epa11641204 Smoke rises from damaged buildings following an Israeli airstrike in Al Mreijeh, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, 04 October 2024. According to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA), Israeli raids targeted Beirut's southern suburbs overnight, hitting areas near Mreijeh, Hadi Nasrallah Highway and Hadath, and resulting in the collapse of several buildings and facilities. Lebanese Minister of Health, Firas Abiad, announced on 03 October, that 1,974 people have been killed, including 127 children and 261 women, and 9,384 others have been injured in Lebanon since the beginning of the Hezbollah-Israeli conflict. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH