Iran,mandato arresto Netanyahu è morte politica di Israele

epa11698508 An Iranian cleric burns Israel's flag during an anti-US rally marking the 45th anniversary of the US Embassy takeover, in front of the former embassy building in Tehran, Iran, 03 November 2024. Iranian students occupied the embassy on 04 November 1979 after the USA granted permission to the late Iranian Shah to be hospitalized in the United States. Over 50 US diplomats and guards were held hostage by students for 444 days. The Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on 02 November that the US and Israel will definitely receive a harsh response following Israel's strike on Iran in October. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH