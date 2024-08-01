Iran, Israele dietro omicidio di Haniyeh, ha usato missile

epa11510974 Iranians carry the portrait of late Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and wave Palestinian flags during a protest at Tehran University in Tehran, Iran, 31 July 2024. According to an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) statement on 31 July, Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were targeted and killed in Tehran on 31 July 2024. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH