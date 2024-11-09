Iran, infondate le accuse di un piano per uccidere Trump
epa11706707 The front pages of Iranian daily newspapers depict photographs of US President-Elect Donald J. Trump, placed outside a kiosk in Tehran, Iran, 07 November 2024. The front page of the Hamshahri (C) daily newspaper depicts an image of Trump dressed in jail clothes, with the caption 'The Return of Murder'. The Republican candidate for president Donald J. Trump, has been elected as the 47th President of the United States after obtaining over 270 of the Electoral College votes, succeeding against Democratic candidate and current Vice President Kamala Harris. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
AA
ROMA, 09 NOV - L'Iran ha definito "totalmente infondate" le accuse americane secondo cui Teheran sarebbe coinvolta in un piano per uccidere Donald Trump. "Il portavoce del Ministero degli Esteri, Esmaïl Baghaï - si legge in un comunicato - considera del tutto infondate e respinge le accuse secondo cui l'Iran sarebbe coinvolto in un tentativo di omicidio contro ex o attuali funzionari americani".
