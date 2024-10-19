Iran, Hezbollah dietro attacco alla residenza di Netanyahu
epa11668077 Israeli police at the scene targeted by unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) fired from Lebanon, in Caesarea, Israel, 19 October 2024. According to Israeli military, three UAVs were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israel, two were intercepted and one hit a structure in the area of Caesarea. Spokesman of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's office confirmed that the UAV targeted the prime minister's residence, but neither he nor his wife were home and no casualties were reported. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
AA
TEHERAN, 19 OTT - L'Iran ha affermato che dietro l'attacco con droni che ha preso di mira la residenza privata del primo ministro israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu in Israele c'era il movimento libanese Hezbollah. "Questa azione è stata compiuta dagli Hezbollah libanesi", ha affermato in un breve comunicato la missione iraniana presso l'Onu, citata dall'agenzia di stampa ufficiale Irna.
