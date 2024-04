Iran, basi Usa a rischio se partecipano a risposta Israele

epa07513863 Iranian president Hassan Rouhani (C) chats with Iranian Army forces Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh (R-2), and Iranian Commander-in-chief Abdolrahim Mousavi (R), as Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps military commander General Mohammad Bagheri (L) looks on, during a ceremony marking the annual National Army Day in Tehran, Iran, 18 April 2019. According to media reports, President Rouhani, speaking at a military parade marking Army Day in the capital Tehran, called on countries across the Middle East to unite against the United States -- amid rising tensions between the two countries following the US classification of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH