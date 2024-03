Iran: ballano in piazza per l'8 marzo, arrestate due donne

epa10522702 Iranian young girls set off firecrackers during a traditional fire feast called 'Charshanbeh Suri' in Tehran, Iran, 14 March 2023. The festival is held annually on the last Wednesday eve before the Persian New Year (Nowruz), which starts on 21 March, also marking the beginning of spring. Nowruz, which has been celebrated for at least three thousand years, is the most revered celebration in the greater Persian world, which includes the countries of Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and portions of western China and northern Iraq. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH