Iran, 'arrestati altri 2 agenti del Mossad, avevano bombe'

epa10278472 Iranian anti-riot police forces keep watch as protesters gather in front of the German embassy in Tehran, Iran, 01 November 2022. Iranian protesters condemned what they claim to be 'Germany's support of anti-government protests in Iran' as well as holding massive anti-Iran rally by Iranian oppositions earlier in Berlin. Iran has been facing anti-government protests whole over the world for more than a month. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH