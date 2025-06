Iran, 'abbattuto un F-35 israeliano a sud di Teheran'

epa11555911 A F35 fighter jet performs a flyover ahead of a meeting between Indonesian Defense Minister and President-elect Prabowo Subianto and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 20 August 2024. Indonesian Defense Minister and President-elect Prabowo Subianto is visiting Australia from 19 to 20 August 2024. EPA/LUKAS COCH NO ARCHIVING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT