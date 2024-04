Ippopotami intrappolati dal fango per siccità in Botswana

epa04003574 Hippopotamus Brindabella and her baby daughter "Zadawi" wade in the hippo ponds at Werribbee Open Rabge Zoo in Melbourne, Australia, 30 December 2013. The baby, which was born six weeks ago, has yet to be officially named has been given the nickname Zadawi which means gift in Swahili. EPA/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT