Intrusione attivisti clima, aeroporto Francoforte si ferma

epa11495254 A handout photo made available by the Letzte Generation (Last Generation) climate group shows a Last Generation activist with a banner reading 'Oil kills' and his hand glued to the ground of a runway at the airport in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 25 July 2024. According to a statement by Frankfurt Airport, due to the demonstration at the airport, flights have been suspended on 25 July morning. Last Generation said that six protesters had cut through a fence and had reached various points around the Frankfurt Airport runways. EPA/LETZTE GENERATION HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES