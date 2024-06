Intesa di sicurezza Ue-Kiev, 5 miliardi annui sino al 2027

epa11434595 The logo of the Council of Europe pictured next to a European flag, in the Palace of Europe, during the third part of the 2024 Ordinary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), in Strasbourg, France, 24 June 2024. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe elects the new secretary general of the council of Europe to succeed Marija Pejcinovic Buric. EPA/ANTHONY ANEX