Inondazioni uccidono 50 persone nell'Afghanistan occidentale
People affected by floods wait for relief in Borka village in Baghlan, Afghanistan, 13 May 2024. At least 342 people have died from devastating torrential rains and flooding in northern Afghanistan, with 1,630 more people injured, the Taliban government announced on 13 May. The majority of the casualties are in Baghlan province, where entire villages were submerged after heavy rains on 10 May, the Taliban's Refugee and Repatriation Ministry, overseeing emergency response, said in a statement. The Asian country is one of the world's most vulnerable to climate change and the least prepared to adapt, according to a report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
AA
KABUL, 18 MAG - Sono almeno 50 i morti provocati da inondazioni nell'Afghanistan occidentale, riferiscono le autorità locali. "Cinquanta residenti della provincia di Ghor sono stati uccisi dalle inondazioni venerdì e molti altri sono dispersi", ha affermato in un comunicato il portavoce della polizia di Ghor, Abdul Rahman Badri.
