Inondazioni in Algeria, due morti nel sud del Paese

epa08619423 People stand on a flooded-hit street following heavy rainfall in Dereli district of Giresun, Turkey, 23 August 2020. According to media reports at least 4 people have died in the flood disaster that occurred, 11 people are still missing.