'Iniziato l'attacco di Israele contro l'Iran'

epa04806025 Yemenis walk past the wreckage of a car at the scene of a car bomb a day after it targeted a mosque in Sana'a, Yemen, 18 June 2015. A series of car bombs hit sites belonging to Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the Yemeni capital Sana'a, leaving at least two dead and 60 wounded. Four apparently synchronized car bombs targeted the political bureau of the Shiite Houthis and three mosques frequented by their followers in rebel-controlled Sana'a. The radical Sunni Islamic State militia claimed responsibility. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB