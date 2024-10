Indonesia: nuovo presidente Subianto ha prestato giuramento

epa11670078 Supporters gather at the Bundaran HI roundabout during the inauguration ceremony of Prabowo Subianto as Indonesia’s eighth president in Jakarta, Indonesia, 20 October 2024. Prabowo Subianto and running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka were sworn in as the president and vice president after winning the 2024 presidential election. EPA/MAST IRHAM