Indonesia: frana in miniera d'oro, 11 morti e 19 dispersi

epa11466191 A handout photo made available by the National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) shows rescuers searching for landslide victims at Tulabo village, Samawa, Gorontalo, Indonesia, 07 July 2024 (issued 08 July 2024). According to The National Disaster Management Agency, six people died and 26 were missing in landslides at Tulabolo village in Gorontalo, which were caused by heavy rainfall over several days and unstable ground conditions, EPA/BASARNAS / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES