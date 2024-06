Indonesia, donna mangiata viva da un pitone di 5 metri

epa08876494 A python at Seikta Thukha TetOo monastery in Yangon, Myanmar, 06 December 2020 (issued 11 December 2020). Buddhist monk Wilatha has turned the monastery in the outskirts of Yangon into a sanctuary for snakes, in an attempt to save reptiles such as pythons and cobras from being killed or sold to the black market. EPA/LYNN BO BO