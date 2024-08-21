Individuati due corpi all'interno del Bayesian

epaselect epa11556826 Rescue workers and divers from the Italian fire brigade as a rescue operation continues for the missing people who were on board a sailboat that sank, in Porticello, Sicily Island, Italy, 20 August 2024. At least one person died, six remain missing and 15 passengers were rescued, after a 56-meter-long luxury sailboat, the Bayesian, with 22 people on board, sank on 19 August off Porticello, near Palermo, after a tornado hit the area. The six missing people have not yet been identified as dive teams are trying to find access into the yacht's cabins, sitting at 50 m below the surface of the water. EPA/IGOR PETYX