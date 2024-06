India, un caso di influenza aviaria in un bimbo di 4 anni

epa08924265 An Indian worker feeds chickens at a poultry farm at Chabba village, near Amritsar, India, 07 January 2021. Following the confirmed reports of avian influenza (H5N1) or Bird Flu related deaths of migratory and other birds in the neighbouring state of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab state government has issued an alert for any suspicious death of migratory or poultry birds. There are no traces of Bird Flu in Punjab so far and poultry owners in Punjab are of the opinion that the bird flu is confined to migratory birds only and to the areas they travel and so far it has not affected any poultry birds. According to news reports, Bird Flu cases have been reported in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Kerala across India and nearly 25000 birds have died due to it. EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH