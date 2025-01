India prepara Maha Kumbh Mela, raduno per 400 milioni indù

epaselect epa11819536 Hindu devotees take a 'holy bath' at Sangam, the confluence of three of the holiest rivers in Hindu mythology - Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati - in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, 12 January 2025. Every 12 years, Hindu pilgrims gather for ritual baths at the river's banks during the Maha Kumbh Mela festival. EPA/RAJAT GUPTA