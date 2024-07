India, nel Bilancio 2024 finanziamenti a ricerca in agricoltura

epa11118250 Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks at a press conference in New Delhi, India, 01 February 2024. The Indian Finance Minister presented the interim Budget for 2024-25 in parliament, which is the last one before the Lok Sabha (Lower House of Parliament) elections in 2024. Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the minimum support prices for farmers have been periodically and appropriately increased. Additionally, the government will provide long-term interest-free loans to states to encourage development. The government is also working towards making India a developed nation by 2047 with a focus on 'sabka sath, sabka vikas' (Together with all, Development for all). EPA/HARISH TYAGI