India, medici ancora in sciopero dopo stupro dottoressa Kolkata

epa11549401 Citizens of Kolkata shout slogans against the government as they attend a mass protest over a rape and murder incident that took place at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, India, 14 August 2024. The Kolkata High Court on 13 August ruled that a probe into the rape and murder of a doctor during her working hours at RG Kar Medical College must be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A postgraduate student was found dead at a seminar hall of the hospital on 09 August, sparking state-wide protest protests and a strike by medical students and doctors. EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY