India, in 10 milioni al primo bagno rituale del Kumbh Mela

epa11821448 A Hindu monk prepares to take a holy dip in the Bay of Bengal during the second day of Ganga Sagar fair on Sagar Island, India, 13 January 2025. The fair is an annual gathering of Hindu pilgrims during Makar Sankranti to take a dip in the sacred waters of the Ganga River before it merges into the Bay of Bengal. EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY