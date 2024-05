India, guerre in tribunale su 'butter chicken' e creme idratanti

epa11198635 A commuter eats lunch at a street food shop in Kolkata, Eastern India, 04 March 2024. Kolkata is famous for its vibrant street food culture and Kathi Rolls, Puchkas (Pani Puris), Chop (Cutlets) Ghugni savoury snack made with dried white peas are some very famous dishes. EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY