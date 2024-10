India, allagamenti e traffico in tilt a Chennai e Bangalore

epa11613876 A flood affected man carries a load as he wades through flood water at Uday Narayanpu, Howrah, India, 19 September 2024. The floods in southern districts of West Bengal, caused by a heavy discharge of water from the reservoirs of the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) following heavy rain in the catchment areas, has left thousands of people homeless. According to the state government, they are closely monitoring the situation and have already relocated 25,000 people to safer places. EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY