India, addio a Birubala, paladina delle donne ritenute streghe

epa08831379 Indian Hindu devotees perform rituals as they worship the setting Sun while celebrating Chhath Puja festival at the bank of the Brahmaputra River in Guwahati, Assam India, 20 November 2020. Chhath Puja is a worship of the setting and rising Sun and is dedicated to Chhatti Mai, the goddess of power. The festival is seen as a serene event when bejewelled women in colourful saris visit the banks of rivers and ponds, singing folk songs and take a dip in the water and pray to the Sun god. EPA/STR