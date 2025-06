India, 18 morti per i monsoni nel Gujarat

epa12149119 A woman collects drinking water amid the floods in Nagaon district of Assam, India, 01 June 2025. At least 25 people have been killed across north-east India following days of relentless monsoon rains that triggered widespread landslides and flash floods, officials have confirmed. In Assam, heavy rain continues to batter several parts of the state. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the districts worst affected include Dhemaji, South Salmara, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Darrang, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Kamrup, Biswanath, Tinsukia and West Karbi Anglong. EPA/ANUWAR ALI HAZARIKA