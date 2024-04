Indagine Ue sugli appalti cinesi di dispositivi medici

epa10127102 An exhibitor staff tests on the performance of a surgery robot during the 2022 World Robot Conference (WRC) at Yichuang International Convention and Exhibition Center in Beijing, China, 18 August 2022. The 2022 WRC is held from 18 to 21 August and includes a conference on robotics, an exhibition and a robot competition with the participation of more than 130 robotics enterprises from 15 countries and regions that showcase more than 500 robot products. EPA/WU HAO