Incontro tra Houthi e Hamas, 'accerchiare Israele'

epa11222744 Houthi soldiers stand guard during a protest against the US and Israel, and in solidarity with the Palestinian people, in Sana'a, Yemen, 15 March 2024. Thousands of Houthi supporters have rallied in Sana'a to protest against the United States and Israel and show solidarity with Palestinian people in Gaza Strip. The rally came just a day after the Houthis vowed to prevent Israel-linked ships from passing through the Indian Ocean towards the Cape of Good Hope, according to a speech by the Houthisâ€™ top leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi. The US-led coalition continues to strike Houthi targets in Yemen as it seeks to degrade the Houthis' abilities to attack commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden amid high tensions in the Middle East. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB