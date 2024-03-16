Incontro tra Houthi e Hamas, 'accerchiare Israele'
epa11222744 Houthi soldiers stand guard during a protest against the US and Israel, and in solidarity with the Palestinian people, in Sana'a, Yemen, 15 March 2024. Thousands of Houthi supporters have rallied in Sana'a to protest against the United States and Israel and show solidarity with Palestinian people in Gaza Strip. The rally came just a day after the Houthis vowed to prevent Israel-linked ships from passing through the Indian Ocean towards the Cape of Good Hope, according to a speech by the Houthisâ€™ top leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi. The US-led coalition continues to strike Houthi targets in Yemen as it seeks to degrade the Houthis' abilities to attack commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden amid high tensions in the Middle East. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB
AA
GAZA, 16 MAR - I ribelli Houthi dello Yemen, sostenuti dall'Iran, hanno discusso di "espandere lo scontro e accerchiare" Israele. Lo ha confermato una fonte del movimento yemenita, aggiungendo che rappresentanti di Hamas, della Jihad islamica e del Fronte popolare per la liberazione della Palestina si sono incontrati la settimana scorsa con gli Houthi a Beirut. Secondo fonti palestinesi, sono stati discussi "i meccanismi per coordinare le azioni di resistenza" per la "prossima fase" della guerra a Gaza e del "ruolo complementare di Ansar Allah (gli Houthi) accanto alle fazioni palestinesi, soprattutto in caso di offensiva israeliana su Rafah".
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti