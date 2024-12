Incidente in moto in Thailandia, muore turista reggiano

epa11562415 A foreign tourist visits the resort city of Pattaya, Chonburi province, eastern Thailand, 24 August 2024. Thailand's Pattaya beach city has attracted more than 12 million tourists in the first six months of 2024, which is a 9.32 percent increase from 11.61 million visitors in the same period of 2023, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand. EPA/NARONG SANGNAK