Incendio monte Cimadors, in mattinata operativo un elicottero

epa11507740 A helicopter heads to a hotspot for a water drop on the Park Fire, which has currently burned over 360,141 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), in Butte County, California, USA, 29 July 2024. According to a press release from Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey, a 42-year-old man from Chico, California, was arrested for allegedly pushing a burning car into a gully, which set off the Park Fire. As of today, according to Cal Fire, the fire was 12 percent contained. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO