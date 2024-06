Incendio in sito smaltimento rifiuti su autostrada per Mosca

epa09130715 Smoke and fire risees over the building of the factory 'Nevskaya manufactory' located near the Oktyabrskaya embankment of the Neva in St. Petersburg, Russia, 12 April 2021. Some 300 firefighters and 60 pieces of equipment and a helicopter are taking part in extinguishing the fire. One firefighter was killed when extinguishing the fire. EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV