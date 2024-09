Incendi in Paraguay, bruciati 190mila ettari di foresta

epa11603137 A fire truck travels through an area affected by a fire in the Chaco region in Bahia Negra, Paraguay, 13 September 2024. Under temperatures close to 45 degrees Celsius, more than 300 people, including volunteer firefighters, military personnel, officials, and farmers, are trying to extinguish the fire from both the ground and air. The blaze has devastated approximately 190,000 hectares in a vast area of the Paraguayan Chaco region (west), which borders Bolivia. EPA/JUAN PABLO PINO