Incendi a Los Angeles, le vittime sono 25

epa11822577 Firefighters and Search and Rescue teams inspect the site of a burned down home in Altadena, California, USA, 13 January 2025. Various teams have been deployed to not only look for hazards and firehot spots, but also identify if there are human remains. As of the morning of 13 January, the number of confirmed deaths from the Palisades and Eaton fires is 25, with eight of the fire victims from the Palisades fire and 17 from the Eaton fire in Altadena, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner and Sheriff Robert Luna. EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN