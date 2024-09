In Thailandia arriva la storica legge sui matrimoni gay

epaselect epa11419671 Thai gay couple Apiwat Apiwatsayree (L) and his partner Sappanyoo Panatkool (R) share a light moment during an official ceremony to celebrate the Marriage Equality Law at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 June 2024. Thailand's Senate approved the marriage equality bill to legalize same-sex marriage on 18 June 2024. Thai lawmakers passed a historic marriage equality bill to legalize same-sex marriage, making Thailand the first Southeast Asian country and the third in Asia to recognize same-sex unions. The bill has approval from the House of Representatives and the Senate and requires royal endorsement before becoming law, which is expected before the end of 2024. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT