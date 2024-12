In Romania perquisite abitazioni per inchiesta sul voto

epa11761290 A view of the residence of Romanian far-right independent runoff candidate Calin Georgescu in Mogosoaia village, near Bucharest, Romania, late 06 December 2024. Romanian Constitutional Court (CCR) board of judges on 06 December announced the annulment of the first round of the presidential elections. According to the CCR, the government will set a new date for the presidential elections, and the entire electoral process will be restarted, starting with the registration and validation of all candidates. Far-right independent runoff candidate Georgescu canceled his press conference following the CCR announcement. EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT