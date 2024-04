In Messico abitanti Ocosingo arrestano sindaco, ripari le buche

epa07446179 A handout photo made available by the Mexican Presidency shows an area of the penal colony of the Mexican Marias Islands of the Pacific, 112 kilometers from the coast of the state of Nayarit, 17 March 2019. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on 11 March signed a decree to put an end to the institution that was created in 1905 during the government of Porfirio Diaz. The Mexican government also announced the construction of a cultural center in the Marias Islands that will be called 'Muros de Agua Jose Revueltas'. EPA/MEXICAN PRESIDENCY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES