In Marocco al via gli esami di maturità: 500mila i candidati

epa10867698 Children attend classes in a tent school prepared by the Moroccan army for students affected by an earthquake in the village of Asni, south of Marrakesh, Morocco, 18 September 2023. Moroccan soldiers stationing in the village of Asni, set up the tent school for children to be able to continue their education. The school building in Asni was completely destroyed by the earthquake on 08 September. A magnitude 6.8 earthquake that struck central Morocco late 08 September has killed nearly 3,000 people and damaged buildings from villages and towns in the Atlas Mountains to Marrakesh, according to a report released by the country's Interior Ministry. EPA/JALAL MORCHIDI