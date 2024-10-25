In Libano oltre 500.000 hanno attraversato il confine siriano
epa11646052 Syrian and Lebanese refugees fleeing Israel's bombardments in the south of Lebanon and the suburbs of Beirut, walk at Massna border crossing, Lebanon, 06 October 2024. People leaving Lebanon are making the crossing on foot, carrying heavy suitcases, large burlap or supermarket bags, small children and babies, and some elderly people travel on horseback. Vehicles are unable to travel through Massna, the main border crossing between Lebanon and Syria, due to recent Israeli strikes. The explosions have left two deep craters halfway between the border controls of the two countries, making the road impassable in both directions ever since. EPA/JOAO RELVAS
AA
(ANSA-AFP) - BEIRUT, 25 OTT - Le autorità libanesi hanno affermato che più di mezzo milione di persone, per lo più siriani, sono entrate in territorio siriano da quando Israele ha iniziato a colpire pesantemente il Libano alla fine del mese scorso in guerra totale con Hezbollah. Dal 23 settembre, il Libano "ha registrato l'ingresso di 348.237 cittadini siriani e 156.505 cittadini libanesi nel territorio siriano", si legge in una nota dell'unità libanese di gestione delle catastrofi. (ANSA-AFP).
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato