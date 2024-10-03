In Libano 37 morti in 24 ore, 9 a Beirut

epaselect epa11637860 Damaged buildings following an overnight Israeli military strike, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, 02 October 2024. According to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA), Israeli warplanes conducted a series of raids against multiple neighborhoods in the southern suburbs of Beirut (Dahieh) on the evening of 01 October. On 30 September Israel announced the beginning of a 'limited, localized and targeted' ground operation against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH