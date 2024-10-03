In Libano 37 morti in 24 ore, 9 a Beirut
epaselect epa11637860 Damaged buildings following an overnight Israeli military strike, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, 02 October 2024. According to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA), Israeli warplanes conducted a series of raids against multiple neighborhoods in the southern suburbs of Beirut (Dahieh) on the evening of 01 October. On 30 September Israel announced the beginning of a 'limited, localized and targeted' ground operation against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
AA
ROMA, 04 OTT - Almeno 37 persone sono state uccise e 151 sono rimaste ferite negli attacchi israeliani in tutto il Libano giovedì, ha affermato il ministero della Salute libanese. Tra questi, nove morti e 24 feriti a Beirut, dove sono stati effettuati diversi attacchi durante la notte, tra cui uno nel centro della città.
